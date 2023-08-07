Summit on Ukraine in Saudi Arabia helped to "strengthen international consensus", - Chinese Foreign Ministry

The summit on the Ukrainian "peace formula" held last weekend in Saudi Arabia helped "strengthen the international consensus."

This opinion was expressed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, Censor.NET informs with reference to Reuters.

It is recalled that more than 40 countries participated in the Jeddah talks, including China, India, the United States, and European countries, but not Russia.

China sent its special envoy for Eurasian affairs and former ambassador to Russia, Li Hui, who traveled to six European capitals in May to find common ground for a possible political settlement between Moscow and Kyiv.

Lee "had extensive contacts and communication with all parties regarding the political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis... listened to the opinions and proposals of all parties and contributed to the further strengthening of the international consensus," the Foreign Ministry said in a written statement to Reuters.

Read more: China supports further negotiations on Ukrainian peace formula, - Guardian

"All parties welcomed Li Hui's presence and fully supported China's positive role in promoting peace talks," the statement said.

China will continue to strengthen dialogue based on its 12-point peace proposal and "build up mutual trust," the foreign ministry said, without elaborating.

According to analysts, China's presence indicates possible changes in Beijing's approach, but not a sharp turn in its support for Moscow.

Beijing refused to condemn Moscow for its February 2022 invasion. But he proposed his own "peace plan," which received a lukewarm response from both Russia and Ukraine, while the United States and NATO were skeptical.

See more: At summit in Saudi Arabia, Yermak held a series of bilateral talks on ensuring Ukraine’s defense capabilities. PHOTOS

As Reuters notes, the two-day meeting in Jeddah was part of Ukraine's diplomatic effort to win support from countries other than its main Western supporters, appealing to countries in the Global South that did not want to take sides in a war that has hit the world economy.

Also remind, as reported in the OP, in total, more than 40 states were represented in Jeddah, productive consultations on key principles took place. In particular, representatives of the USA, China, Germany, Brazil, and India were present.