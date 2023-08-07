During day, Defense Forces eliminated 34 occupiers and wounded another 82 in Kupiansk direction, - Cherevaty

During the repulse of enemy attacks in the Kupiansk direction on August 7, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 34 invaders and wounded another 82. They also knocked out a Russian T-90 tank.

This was stated by the spokesman of the Eastern Group of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Serhiy Cherevaty, on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

During the repulse of enemy attacks, 34 occupiers were killed, and 82 were wounded. The spokesman also noted that the Ukrainian defenders knocked out the newest enemy T-90 tank, destroyed two mortars and a dugout with personnel.

"During this day, they tried in the area of Petropavlivka, Synkivka, and Pershotravneve in the Kupiansk direction, the Russians stormed our positions 12 times. In vain. They used all types and calibers of artillery, shelled our positions 508 times, and engaged combat aircraft and helicopters 14 times." - said Cherevaty.