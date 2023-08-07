It is worth being ready for new massive missile attacks, - Defense Intelligence

Ukraine is constantly working on strengthening its air defense, but it is worth being ready for new massive missile strikes.

This was stated by the representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense Andriy Yusov on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"The Russian Federation is a terrorist state. And Russian terrorists can continue such terrorist attacks, and we must be ready for that," he said.

In his opinion, on the part of the Russian Federation, the practice of launching missile strikes and carrying out terrorist attacks against Ukrainian cities, peaceful civil infrastructure - both energy, and residential and social facilities - has been observed many times, and it is impossible to think that such attempts can be made in the future, it would be naive.

"Ukraine understands who it is dealing with, and we are working on strengthening the systems of both anti-aircraft and anti-missile defense. Of course, such threats exist, and this is understood not only by Ukraine, but also by our partners, with whom the issue of the need to strengthen the protection of Ukrainian skies is constantly discussed", noted Yusov.