In Bakhmut sector, enemy losses amounted to 67 occupants killed and 118 wounded over last day, - Cherevaty

On August 7, 10 firefights took place in the Bakhmut sector, during which the Defense Forces eliminated 67 militants and wounded 118 others.

This was stated by the spokesperson for the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Serhiy Cherevaty, during a telethon, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"Occupants fired at our positions 630 times over the last day (in the Bakhmut sector - Ed.). There were 10 firefights in the Bakhmut sector, 67 occupants were killed and 118 were wounded," he said.

According to Cherevaty, the Armed Forces also destroyed an enemy infantry fighting vehicle, a D-30 howitzer, unmanned aerial vehicles, two kamikaze drones and five field ammunition depots in this area, "which is important given that the enemy is increasingly using artillery there."

