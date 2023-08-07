Kuleba in a conversation with Blinken calls on US to transfer ATACMS missiles to Ukraine

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba had a conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to MFA of Ukraine.

"Dmytro Kuleba held talks with Anthony Blinken and expressed gratitude to the United States for the military assistance already provided," the statement said.

Kuleba also called for the provision of ATACMS to strengthen Ukraine's long-range capabilities.

In turn, Blinken said that he had discussed with Kuleba the results of the meeting in Saudi Arabia and the Ukrainian Armed Forces' counteroffensive.

As a reminder, ATACMS is a solid-fueled surface-to-surface ballistic missile manufactured by Lockheed Martin with a range of up to 300 km.