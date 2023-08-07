Zelensky on anniversary of Russia’s aggression against Georgia: Only complete de-occupation and punishment of invader will return peace to Europe

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the Georgian people on the 15th anniversary of the Russian invasion.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky published a statement in Twitter.

"On the 15th anniversary of the beginning of Russia's armed aggression against Georgia, we express our solidarity with the Georgian people and our strong support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of this country," Zelensky emphasized.

"Only the complete de-occupation of Ukrainian and Georgian lands, punishment of the Russian invader and compensation for the damage caused by it will return peace and stability to Europe and the world," he added.

