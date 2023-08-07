Ukrainian Armed Forces advance in Tauride sector - Tarnavskyi

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are advancing in the Tauride sector. Over the course of the day, the defenders eliminated 6 occupants, wounded 123 and captured two.

This was announced by the Commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Grouping, General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, at his Telegram channel, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"The work of the Defense Forces continues in the Tauride sector. There is progress and the movement continues," he noted.

Over the last day, artillery units of the Defense Forces carried out 1,475 firing missions in this sector.

Russian troops' losses in killed, wounded and prisoners amounted to 171 people: 46 killed, 123 wounded, and two captured.

Ukrainian defenders also destroyed three enemy ammunition depots and 28 pieces of invaders' military equipment in the Tavriya sector over the last day.

In particular, two Russian tanks, 11 armored combat vehicles, five artillery systems and mortars, an air defense system, two drones and seven vehicles were destroyed.

