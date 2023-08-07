Ukraine has quadrupled production of Stugna ATGMs since beginning of year - Kamyshin

The number of Ukrainian anti-tank missile systems (ATMS) "Stugna-P" produced in July this year is four times higher than in January.

As informs Censor.NЕТ with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, Minister of Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin announced this on the air of the national telethon.

"We produced 4 times more Stugna in July than in January. And we are moving forward in increasing production. No matter how much we produce now. It will not be enough," he said.

Kamyshin noted that "Stugna is superior to Javelin in all technical parameters.

"Javelin is a very good product, but I will work systematically to increase production of my own product and eventually fight for our product to be adequately represented in foreign markets," the head of the Ministry of Strategic Industries said.

He also said that the defense industry is growing rapidly, in particular due to the reorientation of civilian enterprises to the production of defense products. According to the minister, at the time of his appointment in February this year, Ukraine had two suppliers of 82 mm and 120 mm mine casings, while today their number has increased to 14 and 13, respectively.

"This is a good sign that the state is rebuilding the economy for the military," Kamyshin commented on these results.

He also said that before the war started, 80% of the defense industry was owned by the public sector, while today its share has decreased.

"And five years after the war is over, with our victory, I am sure that the opposite will be true: only 20% will remain in state hands. At the same time, we do not plan to privatize anything. The main reason is that private companies are developing faster than state-owned ones," predicted the head of the Ministry of Strategic Industries.

As reported, the developer of the Stugna-P ATGM is the Luch SDO, one of Ukraine's leading developers of a wide range of weapons, primarily aviation and anti-tank weapons. Since 2011, the design bureau has been part of the state concern Ukroboronprom by government decision. Among the developments of the Luch Design Bureau are Falarick ATGMs of 90, 105, 120 caliber, as well as 120-mm Kombat ATGMs that meet NATO standards. At the end of 2015, the Luch Design Bureau certified the 130-mm RK-2S anti-tank guided missile used in the Barrier and Skif ATGMs according to NATO standards.