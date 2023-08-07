US will continue to pressure Russia to return to grain deal - State Department

The United States will not ease pressure on Russia to return to the grain deal. Washington is calling on other countries to do the same.

The following statement was made on Monday in Washington by US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"We will continue to press Russia to return to the Black Sea Grain Initiative," Miller said.

He also emphasized that the United States does not accept Russia's excuses for its withdrawal from the agreement. In this regard, Miller emphasized that exports of Russian fertilizers and Russian grain, which Moscow complained about, were among the highest during the Black Sea Initiative.

According to him, the United States will continue to explain to the rest of the world that it is Russia that is responsible for the disruption of the agreement, as well as for the bombing of Ukrainian ports and grain infrastructure.

"So, we will insist on this and urge countries around the world that depend on grain exports from Ukraine and the region to put diplomatic pressure on Russia," Miller emphasized.

At the same time, he noted that Washington has not yet seen any signs of the Kremlin's readiness to resume its participation in the initiative.

