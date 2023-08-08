Turkey will continue contacts with all parties to restore "grain agreement", - MFA

Turkey will facilitate the restoration of the "grain agreement" because it is the only one that can do it.

This was stated by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan, Censor.NET reports, with reference to Anadolu.

The minister emphasized that the main priority will be to preserve peace in the Black Sea region and block attempts to endanger it.

"We will continue our contacts with all parties to restore the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which affects every household in the world," Fidan said, adding that Turkey is "the only participant that can do it."

Commenting on the Russian-Ukrainian war, Fidan emphasized that Turkey will remain determined to end hostilities and establish peace: "We will persistently and persistently continue to seek an end to the war in Ukraine and the establishment of peace."

