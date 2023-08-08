Russians are trying to increase reserves in conditions of complicated logistics, number of shelling "constantly decreases" due to lack of shells, - OC "South"

The Russian occupying forces in southern Ukraine lack ammunition, as indicated by the decreasing number of shelling.

This was stated on the air of the telethon by the spokeswoman of the OC "South" Natalia Humeniuk, Censor.NET reports.

"The situation remains really difficult because the enemy is trying to raise forces and reserves in conditions of complicated and slowed-down logistics. This is understandable, we are working on this in their deep rear," she said.

The fact that the Russian invaders have enough shells can be seen from the number of shelling, which is "constantly decreasing".

"We hope to continue working in the same mode. Over the past 2 days, the Southern Defense Forces have destroyed 100 invaders, 2 boats on which the SRG tried to maneuver among the islands, as well as a mortar, a "TOR" M2 air defense system, and an enemy armored vehicle. The "Orlan" UAV was successfully grounded

The enemy continues aerial reconnaissance, this has become a practice when they endure a pause between missile strikes and collect information to determine future targets," Humeniuk added.

