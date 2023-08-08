Attack on Pokrovsk: number of injured increased to 81, 12 high-rise buildings and other buildings were damaged
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Telegram channel of the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko.
As noted, 7 people died (five civilians, a rescuer, and a soldier);
81 wounded (39 civilians, including two children - born in 2006 and 2012; 31 policemen, 7 employees of the State Emergency Service, and 4 military personnel).
As of 11:00 a.m., 12 high-rise buildings were damaged; hotel buildings, a prosecutor's office, a pension fund, pharmacy, two shops, two cafes, and two civilian cars.
Also remind, that on August 7, 2023, at around 7:15 p.m., the Russian army, probably using Iskander missiles, fired at a residential building in the city of Pokrovsk. As of the morning of August 8, it was reported that 7 people died, 67 were injured.