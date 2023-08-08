Attack on Pokrovsk: number of injured increased to 81, 12 high-rise buildings and other buildings were damaged

The Donetsk RMA has published updated data as of 11:00 a.m. regarding the victims of racist shelling in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Telegram channel of the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko.

As noted, 7 people died (five civilians, a rescuer, and a soldier);

81 wounded (39 civilians, including two children - born in 2006 and 2012; 31 policemen, 7 employees of the State Emergency Service, and 4 military personnel).

As of 11:00 a.m., 12 high-rise buildings were damaged; hotel buildings, a prosecutor's office, a pension fund, pharmacy, two shops, two cafes, and two civilian cars.

Also remind, that on August 7, 2023, at around 7:15 p.m., the Russian army, probably using Iskander missiles, fired at a residential building in the city of Pokrovsk. As of the morning of August 8, it was reported that 7 people died, 67 were injured.