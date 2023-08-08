Court arrested military commissar who unjustifiably paid almost UAH 1 million to his subordinates

At the request of the SBI, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv chose a preventive measure against the head of the Donetsk Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support.

The court took him into custody with the possibility of bail for UAH 3 million. This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SBI.

"It was established that in 2022, while serving as the head of the Zaporizhzhia TCRSS, the official sent his close subordinates to the combat brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, allegedly to perform combat missions, without legal grounds.

As a result, servicemen who did not take part in battles were charged groundless 981.3 thousand hryvnia payments," the report says.

Also, the head of the Military Commissariat employed representatives of local crime in the TCRSS to help them avoid the trial of criminal cases for particularly serious crimes.

The Military Commission is charged with exceeding official powers committed during martial law (Article 426-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, Part 5). The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 12 years.

Procedural management is carried out by the Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the field of defense of the Eastern region.

Previously, Censor.NET wrote that the head of the regional military committee in Zaporizhzhia paid UAH 1 million to his subordinates for no reason.