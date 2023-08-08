In cooling pond of ZNPP, slight decrease in water level was recorded, - "Energoatom"

As of 09:00 a.m. on August 8, a slight decrease in the water level in the cooling pond is recorded. It currently stands at 16.22m.

This was reported by "Energoatom", Censor.NET informs.

"The water level in the "hot" channel of the Zaporizhzhia TPP, from where the ZNPP pond is fed if necessary, is 17 m 10 cm. In the "cold" channel, it is 10 m 82 cm," the report says.

Note that on August 1, the water level in the cooling pond was 16.30 m.

Energoatom assures that despite the Russian occupiers undermining the Kakhovka HPP dam, the situation remains stable and under control.

