War in Ukraine 19 invaders were eliminated in day in Lyman-Kupiansk direction, 5 Russian tanks were destroyed, - Cherevaty

Over the past day, the enemy tried to carry out 12 attacks in the Lyman-Kupiansk direction, in particular in the direction of Bilohorivka.

Serhii Cherevaty, the spokesman of the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, announced this on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET informs.

The enemy fired 397 times with artillery and mortars at the positions of the armed forces and populated areas. Also, the enemy continues to actively use aviation - it carried out 20 raids. During the repulse of the attacks, 19 invaders were eliminated, and another 73 were wounded.

"Five tanks (T-80, T-72, and even T-62), three IFVs, an engineering vehicle, a mortar, three drones, and a field warehouse with Russian ammunition were shot down," Cherevaty said.

