Russian special services tried to break into electronic system of planning operations of Armed Forces, - SSU

Cyber specialists of the Security Service blocked attempts by Russian military intelligence to gain access to the combat data exchange system of the Armed Forces.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press center.

As noted, as a result of comprehensive measures, the illegal actions of Russian hackers who tried to penetrate Ukrainian military networks and organize intelligence gathering were exposed and blocked.

"The operational response of the SSU prevented the special services of the Russian Federation from gaining access to sensitive information about the actions of the Armed Forces, locations and movements of the Defense Forces, their technical support, etc.

The defense cyber operation was carried out in cooperation with the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the message reads.

"Since the first days of the full-scale war, we have been fending off cyberattacks by the Russian special services, which are trying to break our military command system and not only that. The operation we have conducted now is the cyber defense of our army," said Ilya Vityuk, head of the Cyber Security Department of the SSU.

According to him, the responsibility for the cyber attacks lies with the hacker group Sandworm, which is under the control of Russian military intelligence.

As a result of the investigation, cyber specialists of the SSU established that in order to spread "viruses" in the system, the enemy made the main "bet" on capturing Ukrainian tablets on the battlefield. In the future, they planned to use the accesses and programs available on these devices to penetrate the system.

In total, the Security Service identified nearly 10 hostile spyware programs that were designed to extract information from the system.

The Security Service of Ukraine continues to closely cooperate with the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and documents the actions of enemy special services and brings the perpetrators to justice.