In Tauria direction, Armed Forces of Ukraine entered first line of defense of occupiers - "Tauria" troop group

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have reached the first line of the Russians in the Tauria direction. Ukrainian defenders are advancing despite minefields.

This was stated by the Deputy Commander of the Tauria Operational and Strategic Group of Troops for Strategic Communications Serhiy Kuzmin, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

"We have already reached the first line of the occupiers. It is very difficult, but our military are pushing through it, we are moving forward. This movement is somewhat slowed down by minefields and our lack of aviation," Kuzmin said.

We remind you that Ukrainian defenders are also advancing hundreds of metres in the Melitopol sector.

Read also on Censor.NET: Ukrainian Armed Forces are advancing in Tauria direction, - Tarnavsky