Polish Ministry of Defense agreed to send additional troops to border with Belarus

Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak agreed to send additional forces to the border with Belarus following a request from the country’s Border Guard Service.

This was reported to Wprost by the press service of the Polish Ministry of Defense, Censor.NET reports.

As Blaschak noted, the situation on the border with Belarus remains "dynamic", so he ordered to send additional forces to protect it.

"In connection with the dynamic situation on the Polish-Belarusian border and the request of the commander of the Border Guard Service to increase participation in border protection, the Minister of National Defense ordered to fulfill the request and send additional military personnel to patrol the Polish-Belarusian border and participate in the Safe Podlasie operation. - clarified in the Polish Ministry of Defense.

Currently, the protection of the Polish-Belarusian border is provided by about two thousand servicemen of the Armed Forces of Poland.

See more: Belarus has started military exercises near borders with Lithuania and Poland. PHOTOS