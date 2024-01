The first Leopard 1 tanks were shipped from the Belgian city of Tournai to Ukraine.

This is reported by De Standaard, Censor.NET reports.

According to media reports, it is not yet known who bought the tanks. However, it is known that they were equipped with modern weapons.

