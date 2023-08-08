Ministry of Defense spent about UAH 27 billion on weapons that were not received - ACAC

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine transferred UAH 27 billion to companies’ accounts for weapons, but did not receive them on time.

"It turned out that the Ministry of Defence had paid 27 billion for weapons, but instead of weapons, they got n###. Reznikov says that "you know, we were not preparing for the war, there were no shells or armour in the warehouses, and on 24 February we rushed to buy everything, and all sorts of crooks promised us, we gave them 100% of the prepayment, and they took us and cheated us, nits," the journalist writes.

"At the same time, he won't admit what share of these 27 billion was actually under the February-March 2022 contracts, even if you shoot him," he says.

The Anti-Corruption Action Centre writes about the situation in more detail.

The response to the Anti-Corruption Action Centre's (AntAC) request and information from sources indicate that the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine's overdue receivables for the purchase of weapons amount to about UAH 27 billion.

At the same time, information about specific overdue contracts is hidden. However, the US Department of Defence, for example, publishes daily reports on contracts for the purchase of weapons for its troops. These reports are available here.

The presence of overdue receivables means that the Ministry of Defence has transferred money to companies, but has not received the goods (here, weapons) within the timeframe stipulated by the contracts.

"The figure of UAH 27 billion is the total amount of overdue receivables of UAH 33 billion, of which UAH 5.86 billion (debt for material support) and UAH 1 billion is the approximate amount of debt under other programs of the Ministry of Defence. These calculations are confirmed by AntAC sources," the statement said.