EU reduced import of Russian gas through pipelines to 8%

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the EU has significantly reduced imports of Russian gas. Previously, the EU imported 50% of gas through pipelines, and now - 8%.

This was announced by EU spokesman Adalbert Yantz, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Russian pipeline supply accounted for about 50% of our gas imports before the invasion of Ukraine, and as of March of this year, they have decreased to 8%," he noted.

Janz added that this happened "thanks to a very intensive program, in particular, work with alternative suppliers."

See more: Number of victims in Poltava as result of gas explosion has increased to three. PHOTO

"Over the last 12 months, Europe has exceeded the targets of our plan and we are generally no longer dependent on Russian fossil fuels because coal imports have stopped, oil imports are a fraction of what they were before the war, and Russian gas is now rapidly disappearing from of the European market," Yantz said.