Hottest spot now is in Kupiansk direction, - Ministry of Defense

At the moment, the most intense fighting is going on in the Kupiansk direction, where the enemy is transferring reserves from near Avdiivka.

Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Maliar stated this on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"If we measure the intensity of hostilities, it is the hottest now in the Kupyansk direction. Indeed, the enemy is bringing forces there, and we note that they are bringing up forces, including from the Avdiivsk direction, where they simply have not been able to advance for over a year. And not only on Kupyanskyi, they are also pushing on Bakhmutskyi. Why? Because there we are moving on the offensive, and they, too, cannot withstand this advance there and must strengthen themselves," Maliar informed.

She assured that the Defense Forces are taking appropriate measures, which cannot be reported at this time.

"I can assure you that we are also taking appropriate measures in order to resist there and that the enemy does not pass through his direction of attack. To be clear, in addition to the fighters who are directly resisting on the front line, we have 24/7 personnel working there headquarters, and the command itself is actually in the combat zone," Maliar said.

According to her, the Defense Forces are demonstrating their successes in the Bakhmut direction, and are also advancing in the south.

"There are certain advances in the south, and there, too, the enemy's potential is being destroyed in large numbers, and the enemy is resisting: they mine, reinforce with concrete, engineering fortifications the key commanding heights. But less so, the destruction of their defensive potential leads to the fact that we are moving ", Maliar added.