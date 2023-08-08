Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding defense in Kupiansk, Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on August 8, 2023.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The evening report reads: "During the day, the enemy launched 3 missiles and 47 air strikes, fired 55 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and settlements. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in civilian casualties and injuries, as well as damage to residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure.

The likelihood of further missile and air strikes across Ukraine remains high.

About 20 combat engagements took place over the last day.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions remained unchanged.

In the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy conducted air strikes in the areas of Hremyachka and Leonivka in the Chernihiv region. It fired mortar and artillery shells at more than 15 localities, including Volodymyrivka, Synkivka, and Yasna Polyana in the Chernihiv region; Atynske, and Stepok in the Sumy region; and Strilecha, Pylyna, Hatyshche in the Kharkiv region.

Watch more: Every success of combat brigades always includes victory of specific soldiers-communicators, - Zelensky. VIDEO

In the Kupiansk directions, our troops are holding steadfastly. The enemy carried out air strikes in the areas of Sinkivka and Kotly\iarivka in the Kharkiv region and Novoselivske in the Luhansk region. More than 10 localities came under artillery and mortar fire, including Fiholivka, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Kucherivka, and Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy conducted air strikes in the areas of Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region and Terny, Serebrianka, Spirne, and Vesele in the Donetsk region. The enemy's artillery shelling targeted the towns of Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region and Verkhnekamianske, Spirne, and Razdolivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, our soldiers are holding steadfastly the defense and successfully repelled enemy attacks on the outskirts of Klishchiivka, Donetsk region. The enemy launched air strikes in the areas of Kramatorsk, Markove, Klishchiyivka, Pivnichne, and New York in the Donetsk region. More than 10 localities suffered from enemy artillery shelling, including Vasyukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Markove, Bohdanivka, and Ivanivske in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, under heavy fire from enemy aircraft and artillery, our defenders successfully repelled attacks by Russian troops in the areas of Avdiivka and Severne in Donetsk Oblast. The enemy launched air strikes in the areas of Severne and Pervomaiske in the Donetsk region. Avdiivka, Tonenke, Solovyove, Pervomayske and Karlivka in Donetsk region came under artillery fire.

Read more: Hottest spot now is in Kupiansk direction, - Ministry of Defense

In the Mariinka direction, Ukrainian defense forces continue to hold back the Russian offensive in the vicinity of Mariinka. The enemy conducted an air strike in the area of Krasnohorivka. Krasnohorivka, Hostre, Mariinka and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region came under artillery fire.

In the Shakhtarsk direction, the enemy made unsuccessful attempts to regain lost ground in the area of Staromayorske.

It carried out air strikes in the areas of Vremivka, Blahodatne, and Staromayorsk in the Donetsk region. Vodiane, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, Blahodatne, Staromayorske in the Donetsk region, and Levadne in Zaporizhzhia came under artillery fire.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy conducted air strikes in the areas of Novodanilivka and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region. More than 15 localities came under artillery fire, including Malynivka, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, Mali Shcherbaky in the Zaporizhzhia region and Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

In the Kherson direction, more than 10 localities came under enemy artillery fire, including Mykilske, Veletynske in the Kherson region and the city of Kherson, as well as Kutsurub and Ochakiv in the Mykolaiv region.

At the same time, the Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to conduct offensive operations in the Melitopol and Berdiansk directions, consolidating their positions and carrying out counter-battery operations.

Read more: Ruscists hit Kupiansk, 14-year-old boy wounded

Russia continues the illegal integration of the temporarily captured territories of Ukraine into its socio-political space. Thus, in the village of Stulneve in the Zaporizhzhia region, the occupiers began preparations for campaigning before the so-called "elections" in the captured territories on September 10, the only voting day in Russia. The arrival of representatives from the "United Russia" party is expected to create groups of agitators and informers from among local collaborators.

Over the past day, the aviation of the defense forces has carried out 9 strikes on areas where the enemy's personnel, weapons and military equipment are concentrated.

During the day, units of missile forces and artillery hit 2 control points, 5 artillery pieces in firing positions, an ammunition depot, and 2 radio-electronic warfare stations of the enemy.