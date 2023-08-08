Russia starts preparations for "elections" in occupied part of Zaporizhzhia region - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released information on the behavior of Russians in the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia region.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in оfficial Facebook of AFU General Staff.

The statement reads: "Russia continues to illegally integrate the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine into its socio-political space. Thus, in the village of Stulneve, Zaporizhzhia region, the occupiers have begun preparations for campaigning before the so-called "elections" in the occupied territories on the single election day in Russia on September 10. Representatives of the United Russia party are expected to arrive to create groups of agitators and informants from among local collaborators."

