France condemns Russian strikes in eastern Ukraine

France strongly condemns the Russian strikes on Pokrovsk and Kupiansk in Donetsk region on Monday.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to рress release of Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of France.

"These new attacks, targeting residential areas, once again demonstrate Russia's complete disregard for the protection of civilians and international humanitarian law, which it has grossly and repeatedly violated. As Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna has repeatedly emphasized, such actions constitute war crimes and cannot go unpunished," the statement reads.

In close coordination with its partners, France continues and will continue its activities to strengthen military support for Ukraine, in particular by supporting its air defense capabilities.

The French Foreign Ministry emphasized that Paris continues to provide full support to Ukrainian and international judicial authorities in order to fight impunity for crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine.

As a reminder, on August 7, 2023, at about 19:15, the Russian army, allegedly using Iskander missiles, fired on residential buildings in Pokrovsk. As of the morning of August 8, it was reported that 7 people were killed and 67 were injured. Later it became known that the number of wounded had increased to 82, and 12 high-rise buildings, a hotel, a prosecutor's office, a pension fund, a pharmacy, two shops, two cafes, and two civilian cars were damaged.