Russians launched 3 missile and 47 air strikes, fired 55 MLRS attacks on August 8 - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released information about Russian strikes on Ukrainian territory on August 8.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in оfficial Facebook of AFU General Staff.

The statement reads: ""During the day, the enemy launched 3 missile and 47 air strikes, fired 55 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in civilian casualties and injuries, as well as damage to residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure.

The likelihood of further missile and air strikes across Ukraine remains high."

