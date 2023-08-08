Pentagon has about $6 billion left to help Ukraine

The Pentagon has another $6.2 billion at its disposal, which will be used for aid packages for Ukraine.

This was stated by Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh, reports Censor.NЕТ.

She informed that the Pentagon currently has $6.2 billion in funds earmarked for Ukraine. These funds were discovered after an accounting error, which made the projected cost of aid to Ukraine billions of dollars higher than the actual cost.

At the same time, Singh refused to comment on whether the Pentagon plans to request additional funds from the US Congress to help Ukraine.

