According to German media, the German concern Rheinmetall purchased Leopard 1 tanks in Belgium. After repairs, they are to be transferred to Ukraine.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to НВ.

According to Handelsblatt, Rheinmetall has purchased 50 Leopard 1 tanks from the Belgian company OIP Land Systems. The company is reportedly planning to re-equip the tanks at the German enterprises of the Düsseldorf Group for use in Ukraine.

Earlier it was reported that an unknown country had purchased Leopard 1 tanks for Ukraine from Belgium.

