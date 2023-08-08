As a result of Russian terrorists’ strike on Pokrovsk, 9 people were killed, 82 wounded, including 2 children, - Zelensky

In his video address to citizens, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced the final results of the barbaric Russian attack on the Pokrovsk high-rise building.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in official Telegram of Zelensky.

The Ukrainian President noted: "This afternoon, rescue operations in Pokrovsk in Donetsk region after yesterday's missile attack by Russian terrorists have been completed. Nine people were killed. My condolences to the families and friends. 82 people were wounded. Everyone is being provided with the necessary assistance. Among the wounded are two children, both boys, one of them is in serious condition. His name is Nikita, only 11 years old, a 6th grade student. I wish a speedy recovery to all those who suffered from this latest Russian meanness. There were several missile strikes. The second strike took place when the rescue operation began. This is a conscious decision of the terrorists to cause the most pain and damage. And Russia will bear maximum responsibility for this - no matter how the events develop, there must be sentences against the terrorists."

Zelensky also recognized the rescuers who worked in Pokrovsk by name: "Today I would like to recognize the participants of this rescue operation in Pokrovsk. Those who have been most active in helping people. These are senior lieutenants of the Civil Defense Service Andriy Samusin and Oleksandr Shilo, and Colonel of the Civil Defense Service Viacheslav Filiushyn. National Police officers Lieutenant Alexander Chivenkov and Lieutenant Colonel Vladimir Nikulin. I am especially grateful to all the medical professionals who work for people in Pokrovsk and other cities of Donetsk region, and today I would like to recognize the paramedic of the Myrnohrad ambulance Kateryna Zheleznyak and the surgeon of the Pokrovsk hospital Igor Klimov. Thank you! I thank everyone who saves lives and eliminates the consequences of Russian strikes."

As a reminder, on August 7, 2023, at about 19:15, the Russian army, allegedly using Iskander missiles, fired on residential buildings in Pokrovsk. As of the morning of August 8, it was reported that 9 people were killed and 73 were injured. Later it became known that the number of wounded had increased to 82, and 12 high-rise buildings, a hotel, a prosecutor's office, a pension fund, a pharmacy, two shops, two cafes, and two civilian cars were damaged.