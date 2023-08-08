U.S. supports training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16s, but this process is led by Denmark and the Netherlands, - Pentagon spokesman Singh

The United States supports the training of the Ukrainian military on American-made F-16 aircraft, but this process is led by Denmark and the Netherlands.

Deputy Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh commented on Tuesday on the announcement that the first group of Ukrainian pilots is ready for training, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"As you know, the training process is led by Denmark and the Netherlands," said the representative of the US Defense Department.

She emphasized that President Biden had "given the green light" to enable and support the training of Ukrainian pilots on the F-16.

At the same time, she noted that as of now, there are no official statements from the American side regarding the details of the upcoming training.

