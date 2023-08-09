Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out limited raid across Dnipro and landed on left bank of Kherson region, - ISW

Ukrainian troops raided the left bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region and allegedly broke through the defences 800 metres deep and returned

This is stated in a report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Censor.NET reports.

Several Russian military bloggers reported that Ukrainian forces landed up to seven boats, each carrying about six to seven people, on the eastern bank of the Dnipro near the village of Kozachi Laheri and broke through the defences there up to 800 metres deep," the report said.

However, most prominent Russian military bloggers claimed that the Ukrainian Armed Forces managed to exploit tactical surprise and landed on the eastern bank before the Russians opened fire on them. Therefore, Saldo was probably trying to deliberately downplay the Ukrainian Armed Forces' achievements in this region.

NASA's Fire Information for Resource Management System (FIRMS) maps for the last 24 hours show that there are fire outbreaks near the Kozachy Camps, indicating active artillery fire.

Read more: Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding defense in Kupiansk, Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions, - General Staff

It is noted that by the end of the day, Russian "military commanders" began to claim that the Ukrainian Defence Forces had left the left bank of the Dnipro. The ISW assesses this as a "limited raid" rather than a full-fledged breakthrough of the defence line.