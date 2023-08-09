AFU successfully repelled enemy attacks on outskirts of Klishchiivka, - General Staff

During the past 24 hours, more than 30 combat clashes took place.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly.

In the Siversk and Slobozhanske directions, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Hremiachka and Leonivka, Chernihiv region. It carried out mortar and artillery shelling of more than 30 settlements, including Volodymyrivka, Senkivka, Yasna Poliana, Hremiach of the Chernihiv region; Znob-Novhorodske, Seredyna Buda, Bunyakyne, Volfyne, Velyka Pysarivka of the Sumy region and Strilecha, Pylna, Hatyshche, Budarky, Bolohivka in the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk direction, our soldiers are firmly holding the defense and repelled enemy attacks in the Sinkivka district of the Kharkiv region. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Synkivka, Kotliarivka of the Kharkiv region, and Novoselivske of the Luhansk region. More than 10 settlements, including Dvorichna, Kucherivka, Kupiansk, Kyslivka, and Berestove of the Kharkiv region, were hit by enemy artillery and mortar fire.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Bilohorivka, Luhansk region, and Terny, Serebrianka, Spirny, Vesely, Donetsk region. The settlements of Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region and Torske, Verkhnyokamianske, Spirne, Rozdolivka in the Donetsk region were hit by enemy artillery fire.

In the Bakhmut direction, our soldiers are firmly holding the defense, successfully repulsed enemy attacks on the outskirts of Klishchiivka and in the Zaytseve district of Donetsk region. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Kramatorsk, Markove, Klishchiivka, Severne, and New York settlements of the Donetsk region. More than 15 settlements, including Chasiv Yar, Predtechyne, Bila Hora, Severne, and New York of the Donetsk region, were affected by enemy artillery shelling.

In the Avdiivka direction, under heavy fire from the enemy's aircraft and artillery, our defenders successfully repelled attacks by Russian troops in the Novokalynove, Avdiivka, and Severne regions of the Donetsk region. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the Severne and Pervomaisky districts of the Donetsk region. Avdiivka, Tonenka, Solovyove, Pervomaiske, Karlivka of the Donetsk region were hit by artillery fire.

In the Mariinsky direction, defense forces continue to hold back the advance of Russian troops in the Mariinka and Novomykhailivka regions of the Donetsk region. The enemy launched an airstrike in the Krasnohorivka region of the Donetsk region. Krasnohorivka, Hostre, Mariinka, and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region were hit by artillery fire.

In the Shakhtarske direction, the enemy made unsuccessful attempts to restore the lost position in the Staromayorske area of the Donetsk region. It carried out airstrikes in the areas of Vremivka, Blahodatne, Staromayorske settlements of the Donetsk region. Vodiane, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, Blahodatne, Staromayorske of the Donetsk region, and Levadne of the Zaporizhzhia region were subjected to artillery fire.

In the direction of Zaporizhzhia, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the districts of Novodanilivka and Robotyne of the Zaporizhzhia region. More than 15 settlements, including Rivnopil, Novodariivka, Olhivske, Pyatikhatky, Lobkove, Kamyanaske of the Zaporizhzhia region, and Nikopol of the Dnipropetrovsk region, were hit by artillery fire.

The enemy carried out airstrikes in the Kherson direction

In the Olhivka district of the Kherson region. More than 10 settlements were hit by enemy artillery fire, including Mykhailivka, Zmiivka, Olhivka, Mykilske, Veletenske of the Kherson region and the city of Kherson, as well as Kutsurub, Ochakiv of the Mykolaiv region.

At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol and Berdiansk directions, are entrenched at the reached boundaries, and carry out counter-battery countermeasures.