Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 251,620 people (+820 per day), 4,262 tanks, 5,013 artillery systems, 8,290 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, Ukrainian defenders liquidated about 251,620 Russian personnel.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 09.08.23 are approximately:
personnel - about 251,620 (+820) people were liquidated,
tanks - 4,262 (+8) units,
armored combat vehicles - 8290 (+12) units,
artillery systems - 5013 (+17) units,
MLRS - 711 (+2) units,
air defense systems - 469 (+1) units,
aircraft - 315 (+0) units,
helicopters - 312 (+0) units,
UAVs of the operational and tactical level - 4175 (+17),
cruise missiles - 1377 (+0),
ships/boats - 18 (+0) units,
motor vehicles and tankers - 7479 (+19) units,
special equipment - 742 (+5).