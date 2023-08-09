Alternative to Starlink: Swedish company sent its terminals to Ukraine

The Swedish company Satcube has started delivering its own satellite Internet terminals to Ukraine. They can be used in de-occupied territories where mobile and terrestrial networks do not work.

The founder and general director of Satcube, Jakob Kallmer, said this, Censor.NET reports with reference to European Pravda.

The Ukrainian side paid attention to Satcube after several humanitarian organizations and journalists used the Swedish company's equipment to work in Ukraine.

Read more: Pentagon signed contract with SpaceX to supply Starlink terminals to Ukraine

Satcube uses the satellite network of the American company Intelsat, which placed an order for the supply of terminals worth about 70 million Swedish crowns (5.97 million euros). The cost of the terminals will be paid by Germany, which will hand them over.

For Satcube, this is the largest order since the start of terminal production in 2017.

In the first stage, Satcube plans to transfer about 100 portable Internet terminals to the Ukrainian side. According to Kallmer, the first terminals were sent to Ukraine at the beginning of summer.

Read more: Musk: Starlink is basis of Ukraine’s communication on front line. But escalation cannot be allowed

Satcube says it doesn't know if its equipment will be used by the military but doesn't deny it. "This can be anything from connecting to field hospitals to maintaining communications in the field," says Jakob Kallmer.

The Satcube portable internet terminal weighs about 8 kilograms and can provide broadband access via geostationary satellites at speeds of up to 70 megabits per second. The signal delay, however, is up to one second because the satellites are in orbit at an altitude of more than 35,000 kilometers.

As you know, since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Elon Musk's company SpaceX has provided Ukraine with more than 40,000 terminals connected to the Starlink satellite network. They are faster than Satcube, although the latter's signal is more difficult to block.