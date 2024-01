On the morning of August 9, Ukrainian soldiers shot down a helicopter of Russian servicemen, its type is being clarified.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

"This morning, our soldiers shot down another helicopter of the Russian occupiers. The type of helicopter is currently being determined," the message reads.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 251,620 people (+820 per day), 4,262 tanks, 5,013 artillery systems, 8,290 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS