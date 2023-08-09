International partners are ready to accept that we may have corruption, it is impossible to overcome it quickly, - Marchenko

Each corruption scandal in Ukraine will mean more inspections by international donors.

This was stated by Minister of Finance Serhii Marchenko, Censor.NET reports citing Radio Svoboda.

"The corruption phenomena that are emerging, of course, do not add, as they say, additional arguments. But our partners understand that the cleansing of the government system in Ukraine cannot be done in the following way: we say we have no corruption - we don't have it. It is a process. And what civil society organizations are doing, relatively speaking, the publicity that exists, the work of the NAPC, NABU, and other bodies are having their effect. With a certain delay. That's why it's normal. Our partners also understand this. They are ready to accept that we may have corruption. Because no one will say that we are at war and corruption is over. Because corruption may have moved to a different format during the war," the head of the Ministry of Finance explained.

According to Marchenko, each corruption scandal in Ukraine will mean more inspections by Ukraine's international donors.

"I work with financiers. They say: look, you have a corruption case. This means that you will have to submit twice as many reports, it means that auditors will come twice as often, and it means that your words will be checked twice as carefully," he said.

Marchenko also stated that, according to his personal feelings, the level of corruption in Ukraine is now the lowest, and "corruption as a phenomenon is now fully under public monitoring".

