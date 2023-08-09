In Kupyansk direction, enemy tried to cut off AFU group with blow to flank, but defense is strong, - Syrsky

The Russians created an offensive group consisting of eight "Storm-Z" assault units with the aim of breaking through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and advancing to Kupyansk. There are intense battles - some positions change hands several times. Ukrainian defenders repel enemy blows.

This was stated by the Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky in a comment to "Ukrainian Pravda", Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy's goal is to break through the defenses of our troops and go directly to Kupiansk. The fighting is extremely intense now. Separate positions have changed hands several times over the past few days," he said.

According to him, at the same time, the enemy attacked from the Novoselivske district and tried to cut off the group of defenders with a blow to the flank and surround part of the units of the brigade that is defending there, but without success.

"Our fighters courageously hold the defense, repelling all attempts of the enemy to advance," the commander emphasized.

Syrskyi also said that together with the commanders in the Kupyansk direction, he discussed the possible further actions of the Russians and options for the actions of the defenders.

As a result, all necessary decisions were made for "guaranteed deterrence of the enemy and creation of conditions for his further defeat". In particular, it is about the additional strengthening of military units with all the necessary forces and means, and ammunition.

