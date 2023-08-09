General Staff does not confirm crossing of Dnipro and landing of AFU on left bank in Kherson region, - Maliar

The General Staff has not yet confirmed the information about the crossing of the Dnipro River by the Defence Forces and the landing of Ukrainian defenders on the left bank in the Kherson region.

Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine Hanna Maliar said this during a telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"The Armed Forces and the General Staff are not confirming the information as of now, and we are asking and appealing to everyone once again: trust only official sources. It is important to understand that any information related to the war zone is not just information, not just news, it can affect the course of hostilities. That is why everything provided by the General Staff and the Ministry of Defence is information that is safe for our military operations," emphasized Maliar.

Malyar also pointed out that the Russians were the first to publish information about the landing of Ukrainian troops on the left bank.

"The original source of this information was the Russians, and this information was then used. These are the laws of social media development. But as of now, the General Staff has not confirmed this. As soon as the General Staff confirms it, we will definitely say," assured Maliar.

At the same time, she confirmed that some operations on the left bank of the Dnipro River, reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate the day before, had indeed taken place.

Earlier, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces allegedly carried out a limited raid across the Dnipro River and landed on the left bank in the Kherson region.