In Kupiansk direction, enemy is trying to break through defense of Armed Forces of Ukraine and get to Kupiansk. Near Bakhmut - to regain lost positions, - Ministry of Defense

In the east, the main direction of the enemy offensive remains the Kupiansk direction.

This was reported by Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar, Censor.NET informs.

In the Kupian direction, the operational situation remains difficult, but under control. The defense forces of Ukraine courageously hold back the enemy's offensive there.

"The enemy has been conducting unsuccessful offensive actions in the Synkivka district of the Kharkiv region for several days. The enemy's goal in the Kupiansk direction is to break through the defenses of our troops and go directly to Kupiansk.

The intensity of hostilities and enemy shelling is high. In some positions, there are several position changes per day," Maliar said.

In the Bakhmut direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to carry out offensive actions on the southern flank around the city of Bakhmut, entrenching themselves at the achieved boundaries. The enemy makes constant assaults to try to restore the lost position on the outskirts of Klishchiivka and in the Zaitseve area.