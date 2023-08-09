Defense forces struck command post of Russian army in Nova Kakhovka, - StratCom of Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukrainian defenders in Nova Kakhovka hit the command post of the Russian army.
This was announced by the Strategic Communications Department of the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.
"At around 10:00 a.m., the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit the command post of the Russian Army in the temporarily occupied Nova Kakhovka," the message reads.