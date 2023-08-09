Russian invaders in occupied territories cannot cope with number of wounded, - Center of National Resistance
This was reported by the Center of National Resistance, Censor.NET reports.
"The enemy uses health care facilities in the temporarily occupied territories of southern Ukraine to provide medical aid to wounded servicemen of the Russian occupation forces. Wounded occupiers are mostly in central district hospitals until full or partial recovery, after which they are transferred to a medical institution at the TOT of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, or to the territory of Russia," the message says.
At the same time, these hospitals practically do not provide services to the civilian population. The occupiers allow a limited number of residents to be served in order to then use them as human shields, the underground adds.
In addition, as reported in the Central Committee of the Russian Federation, the Russians continue to destroy the medical system in the temporarily occupied territories, failing forced passporting.
"The Center of National Resistance thanks the civilian population for resisting the occupiers and informing the Defense Forces about the placement and movement of the enemy," the Central Security Service added.