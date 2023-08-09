The German Ministry of Defense confirmed the transfer of Leopard-1 tanks to Ukraine

The German arms company Rheinmetall will prepare additional armored vehicles for shipment to Ukraine - outside the contracts with the government of Germany.

As Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform, this was confirmed to journalists by the Ministry of Defense of the Federal Republic of Germany.

"In principle, we do not confirm any contracts that a German arms company may enter into with another company. But the vehicles mentioned (in media reports) are in addition to those already announced earlier," said a spokeswoman for the department in response to a request for comment on the report. that Rheinmetall plans to transfer more tanks to Ukraine.

Read more: 61 German extremists are fighting in Ukraine, some of them are on side of Russia, Ministry of Internal Affairs of Germany

According to her, at the NATO summit in Vilnius, Germany announced that more Leopard 1 A5 tanks will be delivered to Ukraine.

"We are talking about 25 Leopard 1 A5 tanks, 5 armored evacuation vehicles and 2 armored training vehicles. For this purpose, the Federal Government has concluded a contract with Rheinmetall for this purpose," - informed the representative of the German Ministry of Defense.

The tanks are planned to be converted for use in the war. The work will be carried out in Germany at the enterprises of the Düsseldorf Rheinmetall Group.