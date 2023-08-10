Last day, AFU repelled enemy attacks in Kupiansk, Bakhmut, Mariinka, and Avdiivka directions, 30 combat clashes took place, - General Staff

During the day, the Armed Forces repelled enemy attacks in the area north of Synkivka and north-east of Ivanivka in the Kharkiv region, on the outskirts of Klishchiivka and north-east of Druzhba, in the area of Avdiivka and south-east of Severne in the Donetsk region.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly.

In the Siversk and Slobozhanske directions, the enemy carried out mortar and artillery attacks on more than 40 settlements, in particular, Khrynivka, Semenivka, Buchky, Yasna Poliana of the Chernihiv region; Znob-Novhorodske, Buniakyne, Volfyne, Stepok, Velyka Pisarivka in the Sumy region and Chervona Zoria, Mali Prohody, Hatyshche, Varvarivka, Rublene, and Odradne in the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk direction, our defenders successfully repelled the attacks of Russian troops in the area north of Synkivka and north-east of Ivanivka, Kharkiv region. More than 10 settlements, including Dvorichna, Masiutivka, Petropavlivka, Kucherivka, and Kyslivka of the Kharkiv region, were hit by enemy artillery and mortar fire.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Bilohorivka, Luhansk region, and Spirne, and Vesele, Donetsk region. The settlements of Nevske, Bilohorivka of the Luhansk region and Torske, Verkhnyokamianske, Spirne, Rozdolivka of the Donetsk region were hit by enemy artillery fire.

In the Bakhmut direction, our soldiers are firmly holding the defense, successfully repulsed enemy attacks on the outskirts of Klishchiivka and northeast of Druzhba, Donetsk region. The enemy launched an air strike in the Klishchiivka area. More than 15 settlements, including Malynivka, Markove, Bakhmut, Ivanovske, Bila Hora, and Pleshchiivka of the Donetsk region, were affected by enemy artillery shelling.

In the Avdiivka direction, under heavy fire from the enemy's aviation and artillery, our defenders successfully repelled the attacks of Russian troops in the Avdiivka area and southeast of Severny, Donetsk region. The enemy launched an airstrike in the Avdiivka area of the Donetsk region. Avdiivka, Karlivka, Pervomaiske, Nevelske of the Donetsk region were hit by artillery fire.

In the Mariinka direction, the defense forces continue to hold back the advance of Russian troops in the Mariinka area of the Donetsk region. The enemy launched an airstrike in the Krasnohorivka region of the Donetsk region. Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Mariinka, Paraskoviivka, and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region were hit by artillery fire.

In the Shakhtarske direction, the enemy made unsuccessful attempts to restore the lost position in the Staromayorske district of the Donetsk region. He carried out airstrikes in the Blagodatne, Staromayorske districts of the Donetsk region. Vugledar, Odradne, Velyka Novosilka, Blagodatne, Storozheve, Staromayorske of the Donetsk region were subjected to artillery fire.

In the Zaporizhia direction, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the area south of Novodanilivka, Zaporizhzhia region. More than 20 settlements, including Temyrivka, Chervone, Bilohiria, Shcherbaky, Stepove, Novooleksandrivka of the Zaporizhzhia region and Nikopol of Dnipropetrovsk region, were hit by artillery fire.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy launched an air strike in the Kozatske district of the Kherson region. More than 25 settlements, including Mykhailivka, Chervyn Maiak, Olhivka, Prydniprovske, Berehove, Stanislav of the Kherson region, and the city of Kherson, were hit by enemy artillery fire; Kutsurub, Ochakiv, Mykolaiv region.

At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol and Berdiansk directions, are entrenched at the achieved boundaries, and carry out counter-battery countermeasures.