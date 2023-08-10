Attack on Zaporizhzhia: three people died and 9 people were injured, among them 11-month-old child. During day, invaders shelled 21 settlements in region
This was announced by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Yurii Malashko, Censor.NET reports.
"68 artillery attacks took place on the territory of Huliaypole, Orikhove, Zaliznychne, Novoandriivka, Novodarivka, Levadne, Bilohirsk, Chervone, Stepnohirsk, Stepove, Plavni, Mali Shcherbaky, Pyatikhatky, Lobkove, and Kamianske. There were also four air strikes on Orikhiv and Mala Tokmachka, four UAV attacks on Huliaypole, Malynivka, Olhivske, and Novodarivka, four MLRS attacks on Huliaypole, Zaliznychne, Olhivske, and Levadne, and two missile attacks on Zaporizhzhia and Pidhirne," the statement said.
As a result of the strike on Huliaypole, a family was injured: women aged 55 and 66 and men aged 39 and 68 were wounded and promptly taken to a medical facility in the regional center.