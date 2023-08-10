Armed Forces of Ukraine were successful near Urozhane and southeast of Staromayorsky in Donetsk region, - General Staff

Ukrainian defenders continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Bakhmut, Melitopol, and Berdiansk direction.

This was stated by the spokesman of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andrii Kovalev, Censor.NET reports with reference to the Military Media Center.

"In the direction of Urozhane, to the south and south-east of Staromayorske, they had partial success, they are securing themselves at the achieved boundaries," the message says.

At the same time, the Russian invaders conducted unsuccessful offensives in the area of Novokalynove, Avdiivka, Pobeda, Novomykhailivka and suffered losses in personnel, weapons, and equipment.

The defense forces continue to conduct offensive actions south of the city of Bakhmut, are entrenched at the achieved boundaries, Kovalev noted.

"In the Kupiansk and Lyman directions, the Defense Forces continue to restrain the enemy. The enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the area northeast of Druzhba, made unsuccessful attempts to restore the lost position on the outskirts of Klishchiivka," the spokesman added.

