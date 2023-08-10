US State Department on possibility of meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin: First of all, it will be decided by Kyiv

Decisions regarding any meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and the Russian Federation must be made by Zelenskyy.

This was stated by State Department spokesman Matthew Miller, Censor.NET reports with reference to the EP.

"We have made it clear that when it comes to determining the future of Ukraine, it is primarily Kyiv that decides here, and this applies to any potential negotiations," Miller said.

He also reminded that "Zelenskyy has made it clear for a long time, even before the start of this (full-scale) war, that he is open to talks with Russia, where Moscow will respect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine."

"So let him decide when he's ready or when they're going to have those conversations. But the obstacle has always been and remains the fact that Putin did not abandon his imperialist goals, his belief that Ukraine, according to him, is not a real country, and did not withdraw his troops beyond its borders," the spokesman concluded.

Earlier, the president of the UAE proposed to organize a meeting of the presidents of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and Putin of the Russian Federation at the climate conference in Dubai.

