Court chooses preventive measure against Dubinsky

Kyiv’s Pechersk District Court is considering a measure of restraint against MP Oleksandr Dubinsky, who is suspected of forgery in office.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

Dubinsky's lawyer requested that the hearing be postponed because a plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada was currently taking place, and three other MPs were in the courtroom. The MP also asked to postpone the consideration of the preventive measure.

"The meetings are important now, they take place every 5 weeks, I ask you to grant the motion," Dubinsky said.

The prosecutor objected because the violation Dubinsky is suspected of is within the scope of the MP's activities.

"I don't understand why the MPs are here and not in the session hall. MPs do not influence the trial," the prosecutor said.

The judge refused to postpone the hearing.

The prosecution asks the court to impose on the MP a preventive measure in the form of a personal commitment to wear an electronic bracelet and not to leave his place of residence.

Earlier it was reported that Dubinsky, under the pretext of accompanying his sick father, went abroad and is currently holidaying in Barcelona with his girlfriend.

On 3 July, the SSU searched Dubinsky's home. The next day, he stated that a draft interrogation report on the Derkach case, in which he allegedly cited the facts of the involvement of the Presidential Office in this treason, had been seized from him.

Later, he was served with a notice of suspicion of forgery.