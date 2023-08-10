Ukraine cannot simply "buy air defense", it is technological weapon that is sold with approval of governments of countries - Air Force

The Air Force responded to claims "why Ukraine did not buy air defense".

This was stated by Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat, Censor.NET reports with reference to LIGA.net.

According to him, many opinion leaders say that the country "did not buy air defense".

"They are wrong when they say that it was possible to buy an anti-aircraft missile with this money. This is manipulation, you cannot go to a supermarket and buy an anti-aircraft missile or a fighter jet. There are no such supermarkets, these are technological weapons that are sold with the approval of the governments of countries," the spokesman said.

He noted that the command has repeatedly calculated how many air defense systems are needed to cover the entire territory of Ukraine.

"Dozens and even hundreds are needed, if you put everything together. Germany handed over only two Patriot systems. We need to replace Soviet systems with Western systems," Ihnat concluded.

