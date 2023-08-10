From new year, Poland will replace Patriot with its own air defense systems

To protect the sky, starting in the new year, Poland will install its own air defense and missile defense systems instead of the German Patriots, Minister of Defense Mariusz Blaszczak said on the radio.

As Censor.NET informs, European Pravda writes about this with reference to PAP.

Blaszczak was asked whether Poland would take up Germany's offer to extend the stay of its Patriot systems in Poland until the end of the year.

"We talked about this during the visit of Minister Pistorius to our country. By that time, we will be ready to include Polish Patriot batteries in the country's anti-aircraft and anti-missile defense," said Mariusz Blaszczak.

He also criticized the previous government for alleged inaction in matters of sky protection.

"We are gradually building a multi-level system, in cooperation with the USA regarding Patriot and with Britain regarding CAMM," added Blaszczak.

As reported by Censor.NET, Germany offered Poland that the Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems of the German army, deployed near the border with Ukraine, remain there until the end of this year.

Germany sent Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems to Poland in January of this year, after a Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile fell and killed two people in a Polish border village during another massive Russian missile attack on Ukraine.