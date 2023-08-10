Temporary corridors for merchant ships going to and from Ukrainian ports announced, - Navy of Armed Forces of Ukraine

At the same time, there is a military threat and mine danger from the Russian Federation throughout all routes.

This was reported by the press service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"Temporary corridors for commercial vessels going to/from the ports of Ukraine have been announced.

According to the order of the navigation order of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine No. 6 of 08.08.2023, new temporary traffic routes of civilian vessels to/from the Black Sea seaports of Ukraine were announced. At the same time, it is reported that there is a military threat and mine danger from the Russian Federation along all the routes," the message reads.

The Navy noted that earlier these routes were already proposed by Ukraine in an appeal to the International Maritime Organization (IMO). The Council of the International Maritime Organization recognized Ukraine's right to free commercial navigation, which is guaranteed by international maritime law.

"The International Maritime Organization called on Russia to comply with international conventions and stop threats to commercial shipping in the Black Sea. The specified routes will primarily be used to allow the exit of civilian ships that have been in the Ukrainian ports of Chornomorsk, Odesa, and Pivdenny since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia on February 24, 2022.

Vessels whose owners/captains officially confirm their readiness to sail in the current conditions will be allowed to pass through the routes," the Navy said.

The last ship with Ukrainian food left the port of Odesa on July 16. After Russia's withdrawal from the Grain Agreement, the aggressor state attacked the port's grain infrastructure to stop the access of Ukrainian food to world markets.